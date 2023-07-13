BGMI redeem codes for July 13, 2023: Unlock exciting rewards and free gifts including emotes, outfits, in-game credits1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:56 AM IST
BGMI redeem codes allow players to acquire in-game items for free. By entering specific codes on the official BGMI website, players can unlock various rewards and collect them through in-game mail.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly rose to prominence in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite facing its own ban, the Indian government decided to allow BGMI back into the country with certain modifications around 10 months ago. Similar to other popular battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that grant players access to a wide range of enticing rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and much more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×