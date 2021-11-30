Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by the South Korean video game developer Krafton , has been awarded Best Competitive and Best Game at the Google Play Best of 2021 Awards organized by Google Play.

Wooyol Lim, Head of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE Division at KRAFTON, Inc. said, “This recognition is a testmanent to BGMI’s commitment to create an immersive, enjoyable, and diverse gaming experience for players in India. We accept this award on behalf of our players and are grateful to them for their continued enthusiasm and endless support."

“Since BGMI’s launch, the feedback from our fans has been incredible, and that’s the pillar on which we are building India centric events, and contents. We have some really exciting things in store for our fans in the final month of the year."

He further added, “We are thrilled to kickstart iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES in December and are confident many gaming enthusiasts are also looking forward to it."

Within the first week of the launch of BGMI this year, Krafton saw an overwhelming 40 million downloads in just over a month on release and 16 million daily active users. Notably BGMI players will also be able to represent the country in Asian Games next year in a medalled event. Running from September 10th to September 25th 2022, competitors will play on a special BGMI Asian Games Version for their chance at a gold medal.

Recently, the South Korean company released a series of films to encourage gamers to take care of themselves and their squad mates’ mental health as they take on the Battlegrounds. The campaign- ‘Game Responsibly’ promotes safer and responsible gaming habits and builds awareness amongst players to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits.

