BGMI to start Iqoo series in December, wins Google recognition

Within the first week of the launch of BGMI this year, Krafton saw an overwhelming 40 million downloads in just over a month on release and 16 million daily active users. Notably BGMI players will also be able to represent the country in Asian Games next year in a medalled event. Running from September 10th to September 25th 2022, competitors will play on a special BGMI Asian Games Version for their chance at a gold medal.