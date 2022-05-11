Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has extended its second partnership with Pinkfong Baby Shark, the most-watched YouTube video of all time. This time around, players can get their hands on a variety of different Baby Shark-themed cosmetic items, as well as enjoy an all-new music video featuring BGMI and Baby Shark’s airdrop-hunting team.

Between May 9th and June 2nd, players will be able to grab several new exclusive Baby Shark items, from a motorcycle and parachute to helmets and backpacks.

Launched in November 2015 by the global entertainment company The Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark became a breakout sensation in the years following. Having been watched over 10.5 billion times, Baby Shark Dance currently sits as the world’s most watched video in history on YouTube, and its song even broke into the mainstream music scene with a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

Baby Shark has cemented itself as a cultural icon and continues to release branded serial content across multiple industries as well as upcoming film adaptations. BGMI previously partnered with Pinkfong Baby Shark in October 2021, bringing Baby Shark-themed gear and emotes to the battle royale, which allowed players to recreate Baby Shark’s famous dance moves in-game.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India says, “We are very thrilled to bring exciting new items and music to BGMI with Pinkfong Baby Shark. We look forward to seeing our squads exploring our game in their new Baby Shark gear and hope that the new song will bring a joyful gaming experience to our fans."