BGMI users to get the Baby Shark-themed items, extends association with Pinkfong

Launched in November 2015 by the global entertainment company The Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark became a breakout sensation in the years following. Having been watched over 10.5 billion times, Baby Shark Dance currently sits as the world’s most watched video in history on YouTube, and its song even broke into the mainstream music scene with a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

