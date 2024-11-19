Biden team races to deliver chip grants before Trump takes over
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 05:56 PM IST
SummaryGovernment officials and chip makers like Intel are in talks over billions of dollars aimed at growing domestic chip-making.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. officials are racing to deliver billions of dollars of promised manufacturing grants to Intel and others to complete a significant portion of a favored program of President Biden before he leaves office.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less