Home / Technology / Big Bazaar goes live with its ‘Sabse Saste Din' sale, claims 2 hr delivery

Big Bazaar goes live with its ‘Sabse Saste Din' sale, claims 2 hr delivery

FILE PHOTO: People exit the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST ANI

  • Sabse Saste Din sale will be live till January 26

Big Bazaar is offering discounts on groceries, electronic items, toiletries under the Sabse Saste Din sale started from today which will be live till January 26, i.e, the Republic Day.

India's largest omnichannel retailer, Big Bazaar, is offering you to buy food, household items, electronics, fashion apparel, footwear, toys, and other things at the lowest prices.

This year, you can avail all the offers not just in stores but also get it delivered home via the Big Bazaar app, and its website, and avail of free home delivery in 2 hours, it said.

Customers will get fashion vouchers worth 2,500 on shopping anything worth 2,500. SBI credit card customers can enjoy an extra 7.5% discount on minimum shopping of 3,500 in-store. SSD will offer consumers with lowest prices across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics and smartwatch at 1,999.

Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, "This year's Sabse Saste Din, is going to be bigger than ever before as it goes live online and in-stores. We want to reach every Indian household with our 2 hours free home delivery promise. Shoppers can avail lowest prices on daily essentials, home needs, fashion, electronics & much more. They can shop everything they have been planning for and more to get the most out of their budgets. We welcome everyone to shop at Big Bazaar online or at the store based on their comfort."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

