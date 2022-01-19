Big Bazaar goes live with its ‘Sabse Saste Din' sale, claims 2 hr delivery

Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, "This year's Sabse Saste Din, is going to be bigger than ever before as it goes live online and in-stores. We want to reach every Indian household with our 2 hours free home delivery promise. Shoppers can avail lowest prices on daily essentials, home needs, fashion, electronics & much more. They can shop everything they have been planning for and more to get the most out of their budgets. We welcome everyone to shop at Big Bazaar online or at the store based on their comfort."