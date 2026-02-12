Big Tech accounting creates a blind spot in the AI boom
Jonathan Weil , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Feb 2026, 08:39 pm IST
Summary
Depreciation expenses are about to soar, making a lack of transparency a growing problem.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Just five big tech companies are projected to spend a total of $3 trillion on property and equipment over the next four years, and that rapid growth is making it harder to analyze their earnings.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story