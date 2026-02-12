Big Tech accounting creates a blind spot in the AI boom

One major issue: Investors can’t find depreciation expenses listed on the income statements for Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta, Microsoft or Oracle. Nor is there any consistency among the companies in how they choose to report these costs. While this is a problem across many industries, not just tech, it is becoming more acute at the biggest AI hyperscalers. Apart from Amazon, which has long operated a massive logistics network, these companies are transforming from asset-light to asset-heavy businesses.