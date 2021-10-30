It’s worth remembering why tobacco executives lied in the infamous 1994 congressional hearings. Not to fool customers into continuing to smoke. Americans by then knew for decades that smoking was deadly. Polls in 1994 showed smokers actually overestimated the damage smoking was likely doing to them.

On the advice of lawyers, executives were simply avoiding magic words that could be used against them in a litigation game then going on, aimed at shifting a big chunk of smoking revenue from shareholders to politicians and their trial-lawyer allies.

And you know how it ended: with a 46-state settlement that included a specific provision making sure cigarette prices didn’t rise too fast, which would cause smokers to quit and reduce the states’ windfalls.

The term moral menials has been coined for people who do such work. If you want to despise politicians, feel free. You still can’t live without them.

The same perverse legal and political incentives caused companies to curtail promising research into safer cigarettes, the subject of a Russell Crowe movie. This masquerade still has consequences. Our Food and Drug Administration can’t admit that nicotine is the purpose of smoking—a mood adjuster with many excellent properties—and therefore proceed clear-headedly either to outlaw nicotine or help users consume it safely.

Facebook is the latest inductee to the Big Tobacco hall of shame for the sin of seeking to know how its products affect users.

How long did it take (answer: 15 seconds) for news reporting to forget that Facebook’s internal research found both positive and negative effects from Instagram, preferring instead the story line “Facebook knows its products harm users"? An FTC investigation means other companies will think twice now before investigating the impact of their own products. And forget that the same internet that gives teenagers access to Instagram gives them access to every sex act known to man; that advertising in the mainstream media was fostering status and body-image insecurity long before Instagram got into the racket; that “if it bleeds, it leads" was a mantra of media sensationalism when Mark Zuckerberg was a zygote.

As it cyclically does, the hypocrisy show returned this week to “Big Oil."

To cover up the political class’s, and particularly Joe Biden’s, inability to do anything meaningful about climate change, a House hearing on Thursday accused industry CEOs of blocking action as if somehow the pennies they spent on advocacy could haven countered the 30-year torrent of climate-change propaganda coming from governments, universities, green lobbyists and scientific organizations.

“They are obviously lying like the tobacco executives were," intoned Rep. Carolyn Maloney, in windup-toy fashion. This line she was guaranteed to utter no matter what was said at the hearing (in fact, executives repeated what their companies had long said about the risks of climate change and the lack of alternatives to fossil fuels).

Most of us would be repulsed to behave the way politicians routinely do, which brings us to an unexpected counterpoint. For want of something shiny to wave at next week’s global climate summit, and not too discerning about what it was, President Biden caused the U.S. intelligence services to gin up a new climate assessment. Lo, the result is notable mainly for its skepticism about the kind of summits Mr. Biden will be attending.

“Current policies and pledges are insufficient," the report says. “We assess that some countries are using a pledge to mask a lack of seriousness." In place of doing anything, countries will prefer to “argue about who bears more responsibility to act."

At least one establishment institution has stopped paying lip service to the pipe dream that the world will give up fossil fuels on a timespan relevant to our climate risks. The assessment also includes a surprisingly open-minded discussion of cheaply injecting particulate matter into the atmosphere to reduce warming.

The agencies foresee, after 2030 when the Paris Agreement’s dead-letterhood will be hard to ignore, an “increasing chance that countries will unilaterally test and deploy large-scale solar geoengineering—creating a new area of disputes."

Consensus is a possibility too: “A country fearing the existential threat from sea level rise could initiate a geoengineering program that begins to dim the planet and artificially reduces global temperatures. After witnessing the successful demonstration, other states might support increased geoengineering, both to avert the worst aspects of climate impacts and to avoid having to transition away from fossil fuels."

This analysis at least is realistic, and poses a realistic if imperfect hope. Be thankful for small favors. It’s a lot more than you can say for the green pork bonanza Mr. Biden and his peers will be cooking up, which both economics and climate science assure us will have virtually no effect on climate.

