Big tech, big oil—every industry is big tobacco now

How long did it take (answer: 15 seconds) for news reporting to forget that Facebook’s internal research found both positive and negative effects from Instagram, preferring instead the story line “Facebook knows its products harm users"? An FTC investigation means other companies will think twice now before investigating the impact of their own products. And forget that the same internet that gives teenagers access to Instagram gives them access to every sex act known to man; that advertising in the mainstream media was fostering status and body-image insecurity long before Instagram got into the racket; that “if it bleeds, it leads" was a mantra of media sensationalism when Mark Zuckerberg was a zygote.

