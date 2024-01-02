Big Tech Braces for Wave of Antitrust Rulings in 2024

When the nonjury trial ended in November after two months of testimony, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he had “no idea" how he was going to rule on the question at the heart of the case: whether Google, which answers about 90% of all internet search queries worldwide, cemented its monopoly through unlawful agreements that make its search engine the default on Apple devices and other products.

