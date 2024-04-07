Big tech has a big cash problem

That is an awful lot of capital to have to put to work. And doing so effectively has become an even bigger challenge over the past couple of years, as regulators in the U.S. and around the world have zeroed in on Big Tech, with the determination to keep it from getting bigger. Amazon, Adobe and Intel have had to spike acquisition attempts over the past year because of resistance from global regulators. And the deals that do get through are taking longer and require costly lobbying efforts. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard took nearly two full years to close. Its next largest deal—the 2016 acquisition of LinkedIn—took a little under six months.