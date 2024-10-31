Huang, whose company Nvidia is valued at over $3 trillion, stressed the strategic importance of India, given its AI, semiconductor, and quantum computing missions. These initiatives require GPUs, AI accelerators, and quantum processing units (QPUs). At a roundtable with Indian CEOs of US companies in New York, Huang declared, “This is India’s moment." Nvidia has partnered with Tata Group and Reliance to build AI infrastructure, aligning with Modi’s vision that India “manufacture its own AI—and not export data to import intelligence."