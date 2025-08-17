Big Tech is eating itself in talent war
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Aug 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Summary
The scramble by tech companies for top AI talent is using unorthodox methods that imperil Silicon Valley’s startup culture.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Big Tech’s insatiable thirst for AI talent is threatening to kill its golden goose.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story