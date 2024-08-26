Technology
Why big tech is fussing over open-source AI models
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 26 Aug 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Summary
- Unlike proprietary models, which can be restrictive and expensive, open-source models are freely available for modification and integration.
Even a cursory reading of tech history will reveal that big tech companies like Microsoft and Oracle, which once strongly opposed the adoption of open-source technologies, later embraced them and flourished.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less