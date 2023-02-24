Big tech pushes further into finance

Then there are the regulators, many of whom already hold a dim view of big tech and are watching its advances into finance closely. The Bank of England has said it wants to stress-test cloud providers because so many banks use their services. In America the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered the tech giants to share information on their payment systems. The further tech moves into finance, the more it may have to be treated like a bank. There is only so much disruption that financial regulators will brook.

