Why is big tech fussing over fault-tolerant quantum computers?
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 11 Jun 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Summary
For over a decade, tech giants like IBM, Google, and Microsoft have promised quantum computing will revolutionize industries from drug discovery to logistics optimization. But the journey is fraught with challenges, particularly in error correction
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For more than a decade, big tech companies like IBM, Google and Microsoft have been loudly announcing that quantum computers will soon solve tasks that stump today's supercomputers. From simulating molecules for drug discovery to optimizing global logistics, they promised revolutionary breakthroughs, and all that in seconds instead of months and years.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story