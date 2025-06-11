Why is big tech fussing over fault-tolerant quantum computers?

That very month, Microsoft too announced a "significant leap in quantum computing" with the launch of Majorana 1, which it touted as a revolutionary quantum chip powered by a new topological core. While introducing the chip, Satya Nadella said on X that this "entirely new state of matter (the other three main states of matter being: solid, liquid and gas)", unlocked by a new class of materials called "topoconductors", is what powers Majorana 1. Microsoft added that this means the chip incorporates error resistance at the hardware level, making it inherently more stable.