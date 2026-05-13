Big tech’s fat profits conceal unsettling cashflows

Clearly this is unsustainable without enterprises becoming much more willing to pay for AI. But for now there are no brakes on the train. The hyperscalers’ capex bills this year will be twice as great as analysts predicted they would be a year ago. If AI models keep getting hungrier for computing power and the cost of equipment keeps rising, this forecast will soon fade into the distance, as those that came before it did. After two years of consistent shock-and-awe, nothing would be less shocking.