Big Tech’s Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy
Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryThe AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.
HOUSTON—Every March, thousands of executives take over a downtown hotel here to reach oil and gas deals and haggle over plans to tackle climate change. This year, the dominant theme of the energy industry’s flagship conference was a new one: artificial intelligence.
