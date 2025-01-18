Big Tech’s new frenemy era is here

“A lot of people…would like to support Donald Trump but they aren’t sure if anyone around them does, too," Musk told a crowd in Harrisburg, Pa., in October ahead of the election. His advice then and elsewhere was to wear a Trump T-shirt, get a MAGA hat; post a campaign sign. “If people confront you, you say, `Yeah, that’s right!’" Musk told another crowd to cheers. “That’s how it goes."