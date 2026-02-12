Big Tech’s spending spree is about far more than capex
Big Tech companies have long been cash-generating behemoths. The latest capex splurge could push some of them into a cash-burn mode.
As fourth-quarter Big Tech earnings approached, the usual discussions of sales growth and profits took a back seat to the flood of capital expenditures on artificial-intelligence data centers. In 2025, four companies–Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms—spent over $400 billion, roughly the gross domestic product of Pakistan, according to the International Monetary Fund.