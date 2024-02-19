Billions Start Flowing to Chip Makers For New U.S. Factories
SummaryThe Biden administration is pledging $1.5 billion in grants to GlobalFoundries in the first major award to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry.
The U.S. government is giving chip maker GlobalFoundries $1.5 billion in grants to build and expand facilities in New York and Vermont, the first major award in a program that aims to reinvigorate domestic chip production.
