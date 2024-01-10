Binance, Kucoin, and OKX expelled from Apple App Store amid Indian regulatory pressure: Details
Apple has removed Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, from its App Store in response to a show-cause notice from the Finance Ministry regarding non-compliance with India's money laundering laws.
In response to a show-cause notice from the Finance Ministry regarding non-compliance with India's money laundering laws, Apple has removed Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, from its App Store, reported Economic Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message