After the successful debut of Blaupunkt smart TVs last year in India, the German rooted audio-visual brand has added two new models 40-inch HD ready and the 43 inch FHD TV, to their portfolio in India which starts from ₹15,999 and 19,999 respectively. The newly launched products will be available to the customers on Flipkart from March 12 onwards. Last year, it launched seven Smart TVs in the Indian market.

The smart TVs support 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These models come with HDR10, two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output. Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store.

The 40-inch TV has 400 nits of brightness and the 43-inch TV gets 500 nits of brightness, and in-built Chromecast.

The new range of TVs will be available to customers at a discount of upto 70% discount offered by Blaupunkt and a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said, “We have garnered a phenomenal reach since inception which reflects the unflinching trust that our beloved customers have bestowed upon us. Following the commitment to create a more inclusive Digital India, we are excited to launch two new models on Flipkart. Providing an unrivaled experience with quality & premiumness being a priority to the end-users, we truly believe these are the two smartest TVs in the segment built upon years of understanding of what Indian consumers want. Seeing a paradigm shift in product innovation, we believe these are the products which will be the best fit for every Indian Household."

