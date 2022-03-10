Blaupunkt brings two smart TVs with upto 70% discount. Price and details here

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, said, “We have garnered a phenomenal reach since inception which reflects the unflinching trust that our beloved customers have bestowed upon us. Following the commitment to create a more inclusive Digital India, we are excited to launch two new models on Flipkart. Providing an unrivaled experience with quality & premiumness being a priority to the end-users, we truly believe these are the two smartest TVs in the segment built upon years of understanding of what Indian consumers want. Seeing a paradigm shift in product innovation, we believe these are the products which will be the best fit for every Indian Household."