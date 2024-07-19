Technology
Blue Screen Friday: Why your computer had a heart attack and what you can do
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 19 Jul 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Summary
- The Blue Screen of Death signifies that the computer has encountered a critical issue, often due to corrupted code or incompatible drivers, and needs to shut down to prevent further damage.
It wasn't the 13th but this Friday, the glitch due to a software update of a CrowdStrike product impacted millions of Windows computers and servers globally.
