BMGI rolls out Wings Whispering spin with 2.8 update: What's it all about

Players can spin the virtual wheel using in-game currency to win rewards in BGMI's Wings Whispering event.

In the latest update, Battlegrounds Mobile India unveiled version 2.8, featuring the thrilling Zombie Edge theme. Alongside this update, a captivating spinning event called Wings Whispering was introduced.

The official BGMI Instagram account recently introduced the "Wings Whispering Spin." To access this event, BGMI players can simply head to the event section, where it will be prominently featured at the top.

This spinning activity offers players the chance to secure enticing rewards, including the Glacial Bride Set, Glacial Bride Cover, Aurora Diva Helmet, Forsaken Glace, Blueyonder Glider, and many other valuable items. Players can obtain these rewards by spinning a virtual wheel using UCs, the in-game currency.

Players have the opportunity to win thrilling rewards by finishing their daily missions or acquiring them through various methods like using in-game currency.

Obtaining the event items, including the new Glacial Bride Set, requires players to spin the wheel using UCs. The initial spin costs 10UC, while subsequent spins will cost 60UC each. Additionally, players have the option to acquire 10 spins for a total of 540 UCs. It's important to note that the new Wings Whispering spin is only available for a limited time. Grab these amazing items before the event concludes.

The game also offers a spin-related challenge, where players need to achieve specific spin milestones to secure predetermined items. These milestones and associated rewards consist of the Modification Material Piece at 20 spins, the Arctic Butterfly Ornament at 40 spins, the Glacial Bride Avatar Frame at 80 spins, and so forth.

With the release of the recent 2.8 update, the game has embraced the Halloween spirit by introducing various events, including themed sets, gun skins, vehicle skins, and more, enhancing the gaming experience.

You can also obtain freebies by redeeming BGMI codes. Simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, input the redemption code, and collect your in-game rewards.

