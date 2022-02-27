boAt Blaze smartwatch with SpO2 and ‘Quick Replies' unveiled. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The homegrown wearables major, boAt, has launched a new smartwatch Blaze with features that can track daily fitness routine and also keeps a tab on the health statistics. Blaze is built around the latest Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor that's designed especially for battery-powered portable devices and offers superior performance with ultra-low power consumption. The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems and can be connected through the boAt hub app also.

The boAt Blaze offers a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved display with a peak brightness of 500 nits display makes the smartwatch appealing from every angle while offering vivid and bright readability even in broad daylight.

The boAt Blaze offers a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved display with a peak brightness of 500 nits display makes the smartwatch appealing from every angle while offering vivid and bright readability even in broad daylight.

boAt Blaze smartwatch has a super sleek 10mm body made of lightweight yet durable premium metal. The watch comes in striking colours Active Black, Deep Blue, Raging Red, and Cherry Blossom; with matching straps. A 3ATM Dust, Water & Splash Resistance keeps the smartwatch running up to a depth of 30 metres for 30 minutes. boAt Blaze Smartwatch comes with a 7-day battery life.

The boAt Blaze smartwatch is equipped with boAt ASAP Charge that can keep the smartwatch running for a day with a mere 10-minute charge. The boAt Blaze keeps a tab on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with the heart rate and SpO2 monitor.

boAt Blaze comes with a Daily Activity Tracker along with 14 Sports Modes. Outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, hiking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, free workout are available. Active Sedentary and Hydration reminders are also available on the smartwatch.

boAt Blaze smartwatch has Notification Alerts, Quick Replies, Curated Music and Camera Controls, DND mode and weather forecasts for a mobile-free experience. 100+ cloud-based watch faces accessible via the boAt Hub App as well as custom wallpapers allow you to personalize Blaze for a fresh look.

boAt Blaze smartwatch is available in Active Black, Blue, Raging Red, and Cherry Blossom strap variants and is priced at ₹3499, with a 1-year warranty. It is selling via Amazon in India.

