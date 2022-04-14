boAt has launched a new TWS hybrid ANC, boAt Airdopes 500. These earbuds claims 28-hour playback time. This launch is followed by boAt’s annual- ‘boAt Days’ Sale which will go live from today till April 17 in which people can avail discounts on a select range of products. Airdopes 500 ANC features up to 35dB hybrid active noise cancellation. You can turn on the Ambient mode with a swipe. The boAt Airdopes 500 ANC is equipped with sweat-resistant silicone.

The TWS Airdopes 500 ANC also sports quad mics with ENx that enhances the call quality by blocking out wind noise and other background distractions. It has 8mm drivers for sound.

The boAt Airdopes 500 ANC also features Quick Response Touch Controls. It is equipped with Insta Wake-N-Pair (IWP) technology, it will power on and connects to your smartphone the moment you open the lid. It supports Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for water and sweat-resistant casing.

The Airdopes 500 ANC can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC enabled) while still being able to add another 22.5 hours from the case, the company claims.

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC earbuds will be offered in three colours; Elite Blue, Tranquil White, and Rich Black. It will be available for a price of ₹3,999.

To take it a notch further, boAt has also announced boAt Days Sale from April 14 to April 17 across a variety of products, wherein, consumers will be able to get offers on boAt’s website. The company has also rolled out offers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra as well.

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited, said, “In today’s fast-moving-digitally-entwined world where everybody is on the go, these TWS Airdopes 500 ANC bridge the gap between comfort and hustle by allowing users to easily access these airdopes on the go. Developed with superior technology and a classy finish, these earbuds highlight our commitment to serving all our boAtheads with the latest technology."