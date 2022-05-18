boAt has today launched of its first-ever Bluetooth calling smartwatch, boAt Primia, with AMOLED display, built-in speaker, a microphone, and a metallic design, clubbed with a leather strap. It has a 1.39 inch display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels.

This smartwatch also allows access to voice assistant directly. Users can get connected with Google and Siri voice assistants on their smartphones. Along with this, the boAt Primia smartwatch also has an in-built heart rate, SPO2, and stress level tracker, step counts, calorie burn records and the distance traveled.

It also has a sleep tracker with insights into the sleeping pattern (light or deep) and guides them to sleep smart. It has 11 Active Sports Modes for intense sports sessions such as basketball, badminton, football, spinning, climbing, cycling, yoga, treadmill, or just a brisk walk or a run.

The boAt Primia includes smart updates and notifications for texts, emails, notifications, and calls. The Primia also allows you to play, pause or choose a favorite track, or capture photos through your smartphone right.

boAt Primia is built with an IP67 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant casing. Its battery can last up to 7 days, claims company.

The boAt Primia smartwatch with Bluetooth calling will be available for an introductory price of ₹3,999 on Amazon and the boAt website. Post this, the watch will be available at ₹4,499.