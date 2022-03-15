boAt launches new smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring. Price and features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

boAt has launched Wave Pro 47, their first smartwatch featuring asap charge, 24x7 health monitors, customized fitness plans, live cricket scores and a lot more. The boAt Wave Pro 47 smartwatch features a 1.69 inch HD display with a square dial. The display has a peak brightness of 500+ nits. It comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces that feature bright colours, themes, and more to match your daily mood. You can design own custom watch face by downloading the boAt Crest app.

The Wave Pro 47 comes with sensors like heart rate monitor, temperature monitor and SpO2 monitor.

There's also a Daily Activity Tracker with Multiple Sports Modes including Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc. The Daily Activity Tracker automatically records calories burnt, steps taken and distance covered.

Hydration Alerts are included to ensure that your body gets the right amount of fluid intake by reminding you to drink water throughout the day. With Sedentary Alerts, the Wave Pro 47 ensures you achieve your daily goals through constant notifications.

The boAt Wave Pro comes with instant alerts for all your calls, text, and social media notifications. You can change tracks, adjust the volume, remotely click photos, etc with the Wave Pro 47. The boAt Wave Pro 47 has the ability to show you live cricket scores.

The Wave Pro 47 sports a water and dust resistant IP67 design with a sweat-resistant silicone strap.

Available in Active Black, Deep Blue and Pink colour, the boAt Wave Pro 47 smartwatch will retail for an introductory price of ₹3,199, on company’s website with a 1-year warranty period. The boAt Crest App is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

