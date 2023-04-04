- That does not mean it will be banned
“Abusing state power to suppress foreign companies". That might sound like a description of China’s economic strategy, but instead it is the charge that China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has levelled against America’s government, without apparent irony. March 28th marked the deadline for TikTok, a wildly popular Chinese social-media app, to be wiped from federal-government devices because of worries about security. Attacks on TikTok, which claims 150m American users, will not stop there. Politicians in Washington are considering two options that China’s government has long embraced for American companies: curbing TikTok’s freedom to operate, or an outright ban.