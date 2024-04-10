Brazil judge wrangling with Elon Musk has long battled social media
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Apr 2024, 08:52 PM IST
SummaryAlexandre de Moraes is also at the heart of the Brazilian Supreme Court’s case against former leader Jair Bolsonaro.
SÃO PAULO—Before his weekend showdown with tech billionaire Elon Musk, Brazil’s Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes had already earned a reputation as a lightning rod in Brazil’s battles over free speech.
