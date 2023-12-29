Brighter, sharper, smarter: Apple Vision Pro 2 leaks hint at display upgrades
The Apple Vision Pro 2, set to debut in 2027, will feature an RGB OLEDoS display, replacing the WOLED displays used in the initial headset. These upgraded displays eliminate the need for color filters and offer brighter and more efficient performance.
Apple is preparing to introduce the Vision Pro in early 2024, with increased production of the mixed reality headset in China leading up to its release. Looking ahead, Apple is already contemplating improvements for the Vision Pro 2.
