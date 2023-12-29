comScore
Brighter, sharper, smarter: Apple Vision Pro 2 leaks hint at display upgrades

 Livemint

The Apple Vision Pro 2, set to debut in 2027, will feature an RGB OLEDoS display, replacing the WOLED displays used in the initial headset. These upgraded displays eliminate the need for color filters and offer brighter and more efficient performance.

For representation purposes (REUTERS)Premium
For representation purposes (REUTERS)

Apple is preparing to introduce the Vision Pro in early 2024, with increased production of the mixed reality headset in China leading up to its release. Looking ahead, Apple is already contemplating improvements for the Vision Pro 2. 

The company aims to enhance the displays of its second headset, incorporating brighter and more efficient micro-OLED displays. The forthcoming Vision Pro boasts impressive twin micro-OLED displays, with Apple asserting that they will surpass the pixel count of a 4K TV for each eye.

As per information from market research firm Omidia, reported by The Elec (via MacRumors), the Apple Vision Pro 2 is set to feature an RGB OLEDoS display upon its debut in 2027. These upgraded displays will replace the WOLED displays with color filters utilized in the initial Vision Pro headset.

According to the report, the enhanced displays eliminate the need for color filters, as the RGB OLEDoS technology produces light and color directly from adjacent RGB sub-pixels on a single layer. Displays employing this technology are significantly brighter and more efficient compared to WOLED and color filter OLEDoS displays.

Furthermore, the exclusive provider of RGB OLEDoS displays at present is Samsung, a longstanding competitor of Apple. As outlined in the report, following Samsung's acquisition of eMagin, a manufacturer of OLED microdisplays, Samsung is positioned as the probable supplier for Apple should the iPhone manufacturer choose to enhance the displays for the Vision Pro headset. This development aligns with the historical collaboration between the South Korean technology conglomerate and Apple, where Samsung has consistently supplied OLED displays for various iPhone models.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, the Vision Pro 2 is said to be currently in the development phase under the codename Project Alaska. Recent leaks from the past month have suggested that the second iteration of the Apple headset might hit the market in 2026, featuring a redesigned rear strap. 

Other leaked details about the Vision Pro 2 include the incorporation of two Micro OLED displays with semi-automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, a TrueDepth camera, four computer vision cameras, two RGB cameras, two low-light infrared illuminators, and various other sensors commonly found in smartphones.

 

 

Published: 29 Dec 2023, 06:57 PM IST
