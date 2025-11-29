Browsing Black Friday deals? Disney+, Hulu, Max, Apple TV+ and more slash prices for new viewers

Black Friday 2025 is officially underway — and this year’s deals aren’t just about tech gadgets, beauty products or sneakers. Streaming services have joined the fray with steep discounts, bundling offers and price cuts designed to tempt viewers just ahead of the holiday season.

Many of these offers remain live through to Cyber Monday (December 1).

Black FriYAY! Streaming discounts steal the spotlight Some of the biggest savings are coming from the usual suspects: Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max (now rebranded simply as Max in many markets), Apple TV+ and others. According to recent deal round-ups, the Disney+ + Hulu bundle (with ads) is discounted to $4.99/month for 12 months — roughly 62 % off the standard price.

For those seeking prestige programming, HBO Max’s ad-supported plan has dropped to just $2.99/month for 12 months.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is offering a six-month subscription at $5.99/month — roughly half its usual price — for new or eligible returning customers.

Other platforms are participating too. Add-ons and smaller streaming services such as Starz and AMC+ (typically via third-party channels) are seeing big discounts or promotional pricing, making it easier to mix and match streaming services without overspending.

Black Friday Streaming Service Deals Disney+ + Hulu (with ads): US $4.99/month for 12 months (down from US $12.99/month)

Disney+ + Hulu (no-ads tier): US $14.99/month for 12 months (discounted bundle)

Max (formerly HBO Max — ad-supported plan): US $2.99/month for 12 months

Apple TV+: US $5.99/month for 6 months (promo for new or returning customers)

Starz (via add-on / standalone offers): discounted add-on or promotional pricing is available as part of Black Friday deals. Beyond pure subscription deals, some add-on or bundle offers include:

Add-ons or add-on bundles on platforms like Prime Video — for example, discounted access to services like Starz, AMC+ and others.

With regular subscription prices steadily creeping up over the past year, Black Friday’s steep discounts appear to be a strategic move by streaming platforms to attract — or win back — subscribers. Industry-wide inflation in subscription costs has led many consumers to re-evaluate which services are “worth it.” By offering heavy discounts now, services can lock in customers for months to come.

For families, streaming-savvy households or fans of original programming, the offers are hard to ignore. The Disney+ + Hulu bundle, for example, combines family-friendly Disney/Pixar/Marvel/Star Wars fare with Hulu’s broader catalog — appealing to households with diverse tastes. For cinema lovers or fans of prestige TV, HBO Max or Apple TV+ present strong value.

Importantly, many of these deals are designed for new or returning subscribers; existing users already on annual plans may not be eligible unless they cancel and re-subscribe — a common tactic to ensure the discount applies.