BSNL Diwali offer discount upto 500 on new fiber broadband connection. Details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out its Diwali offer for new broadband connections. The government owned enterprise is giving huge discount on new broadband fiber onnections. The new fiber connection is being offered at nearly 90 per cent subsidised rates. BSNL started this new offer on November 1 and will continue till January 2022. The first bill will come will a maximum discount of ₹500 and is only applicable to connections which got activated in November 21. The promotional Diwali offer is applicable in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar islands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The public sector company has also relaunched its entry-level fiber broadband plan which starts at ₹399. Currently, the ₹399 plan offers 30 Mbps download speed till 1000GB data usage. Once the speed is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is available for a promotional period of 90 days. After six months, users will be shifted to fiber basic ₹449 plan . The pack comes bundled with unlimited voice calls to any network without additional charges. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network without additional charges.

BSNL has withdrawn its ₹99 postpaid plan and existing customers in BSNL mobile plan ₹99 have been migrated to the next higher plan which is plan 199. Reported first by Kerala Telecom, BSNL postpaid mobile bill issued in October 2021 contains an additional security deposit of ₹100 as a one-time charge and a monthly rental of ₹199 as a fixed monthly charge.

BSNL has withdrawn its ₹99 postpaid plan and existing customers in BSNL mobile plan ₹99 have been migrated to the next higher plan which is plan 199. Reported first by Kerala Telecom, BSNL postpaid mobile bill issued in October 2021 contains an additional security deposit of ₹100 as a one-time charge and a monthly rental of ₹199 as a fixed monthly charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

