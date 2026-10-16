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BSNL launches ₹202 prepaid plan with 5GB data and 32-day validity: Check benefits

BSNL has introduced a 202 prepaid plan with 32-day validity, 5GB high-speed data, 300 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMS. Compare its benefits with the 247 recharge, which offers unlimited calling, 50GB of data and 30-day validity, to see which plan suits your needs.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM IST
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BSNL has introduced a new <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>202 prepaid plan.
BSNL has introduced a new ₹202 prepaid plan.(AFP)
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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new 202 prepaid plan for mobile users across India, offering 32 days of service validity, 5GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes of voice calling. The state-owned telecom operator has launched this plan on the back of its own prepaid plans for those who would like to recharge at a low cost with little usage advantage.

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According to TelecomTalk, the new recharge comes with a 100-SMS benefit, insurance facilities, and is a voice voucher. The plan has been published on BSNL's official website and BSNL Self Care app. Here is a look at the benefits of the new 202 recharge and how it compares with the operator's 247 plan.

BSNL 202 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and validity

The validity of the BSNL 202 prepaid plan is 32 days. Voice services subscribed: 300 minutes of voice calls, 5GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS are provided for the duration of the validity period.

Once the allocated data is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to 40 Kbps, as per the plan details. The recharge also covers insurance benefits, but details of coverage and terms are not provided.

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The plan could be an option for those who require a second mobile plan or those with limited calling and data needs. The calling time of 300 minutes and data cap of 5 GB, however, may not be ideal for users who make many calls or use a lot of data on their mobile devices.

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BSNL 247 plan offers unlimited calling and 50 GB data

BSNL also has a 247 prepaid voice voucher, which is valid for 30 days. The offer has been announced to include 50 GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, says TelecomTalk.

Once the high-speed data is used up, Internet connection speeds drop to 40 Kbps. The recharge also provides 10 in talk value to the main account.

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Unlike the newly introduced 202 recharge, the 247 plan has been part of BSNL's existing offerings for some time.

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BSNL recharge you should choose

The 202 plan comes with 2 extra days compared to the 247 plan, but offers much less data and fewer calling minutes. The recharge, on the other hand, is 247and includes unlimited voice calling and 50 GB of high-speed data, with an extra charge of 45.

Users who need only occasional calling and basic data access may consider the 202 plan. The 247 plan may be more suitable for those who need more data and frequent calls.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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