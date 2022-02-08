Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL ) has a unique prepaid recharge which is offering 150 days validity for just ₹197. Along with that, the BSNL prepaid recharge can get you 2GB data per day. It is applicable in all the circles operated by BSNL. The recharge pack will also get you unlimited calls and SMS. But, the easy on pocket recharge has some hidden elements which you must know before proceeding for recharge.

The State-owned telecom service provider ₹197 prepaid recharge is listed under the Plan Extension section.

Under the plan, users can get 2GB data per day only for 18 days and after that the speed will come down to 40kbps. Above all, after the first 18 days you have to make additional recharges for calling, in the form of top-up. You can receive the calls though without making any further recharges for 150 days.

Similarly, if you want to boost up your data speed, you will have to make additional recharges in the form of top up.

So if you are okay with these technicalities, you can opt for this affordable recharge because the prepaid tariffs have gone up by nearly 20 per cent in the last three months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.