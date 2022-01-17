BSNL work from home offer continues to attract subscribers as the covid-19 pandemic and its variant, omicron, force people to stay indoors. The State-owned telecom service provider is offering 5GB data each day for a period of 84 days. There are other value packs that offer data to help you get over the data blues and sustain the work from home environment. BSNL prepaid recharge of ₹599 offers 5GB data/day with a validity of 84 days along with 100 SMS each day.

It also includes unlimited free voice calling and national roaming including the MTNL roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. The special tariff voucher of ₹599 can be activated through CTOPUP, BSNL's website or self-care activation.

It also has a work from home prepaid plan priced at ₹251. This plan offers 70GB data for 30 days. This does not include calling and SMS. You have to separately recharge for that. There is another prepaid pack of ₹151 that gets you 40GB data for 30 days.

These plans are applicable for PAN India for all customers. Users can recharge through BSNL portal, My BSNL App, retailer, or through the third-party apps.

