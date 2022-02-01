Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Budget 2022: Customs duty to be calibrated; phones, bands, TWS may become cheap

Budget 2022: Customs duty to be calibrated; phones, bands, TWS may become cheap

Union Budget 2022 presented today mentioned a cut in the customs duty on the parts which are being used in the manufacturing of a smartphone and its related ecosystem.
2 min read . 05:50 PM IST Haider Ali Khan

  • FM said that domestic manufacturing of wearable and hearable devices will get boosted by it
  • This reduction will help OEMs contain the cost by absorbing frequent price hikes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Budget 2022 presented today mentioned a cut in the customs duty on the parts which are being used in the manufacturing of a smartphone and its related ecosystem. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that it will boost the local manufacturing of electronics items. The FM said that domestic manufacturing of wearable and hearable devices will get boosted by it. Duty concessions were also announced on parts of phone chargers and phone camera modules.

The Union Budget 2022 presented today mentioned a cut in the customs duty on the parts which are being used in the manufacturing of a smartphone and its related ecosystem. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that it will boost the local manufacturing of electronics items. The FM said that domestic manufacturing of wearable and hearable devices will get boosted by it. Duty concessions were also announced on parts of phone chargers and phone camera modules.

The calibrated rates may bring some respite to the makers of these items and it is expected to get passed on to the buyers. But, we have to wait for it. The duty rebate on the parts chargers and camera module is also expected to save some money for the OEMs.

The calibrated rates may bring some respite to the makers of these items and it is expected to get passed on to the buyers. But, we have to wait for it. The duty rebate on the parts chargers and camera module is also expected to save some money for the OEMs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The reduction of basic customs duty is a good step at this juncture, as globally supply chain has seen increasing trend in pricing of few components like chipsets, display, etc. This reduction will help OEMs contain the cost by absorbing frequent price hikes due to volatility in the supply chain. The net impact is that the prices of the devices might not change for consumers," Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at Techarc said.

The benefits can be more practical if these parts are being manufactured in India and not sourced. Nonetheless, the concessions announced might give some air to makers and buyers.

"Electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly. Customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters. Duty concessions are also being given to parts of transformer of mobile phone chargers and camera lens of mobile camera module and certain other items. This will enable domestic manufacturing of high growth electronic items," said Sitharaman.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!