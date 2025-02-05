Buying a gaming smartphone? Here are 5 things you need to keep in mind

Know about these 5 crucial factors before buying a gaming smartphone. These will help you make an informed decision.

Planning to buy a gaming smartphone but don't know where to start? Then we have got you covered. Post-pandemic, we saw a massive increase in mobile gaming, with several smartphone users joining the race to explore their gaming skills. Last year we also saw a drastic increase in the launch of gaming smartphones from affordable to premium segments. Therefore, buyers have plenty of options to choose from, however, many are unaware of what the right factors should be considered while buying a gaming smartphone. Therefore, to make your research easier, we have listed 5 things which buyers need to keep in mind while buying a gaming smartphone of any price segment.

5 things you need to know before buying a gaming smartphone 1. Processor: One of the most crucial parts to check before buying a gaming smartphone is its processor, as its CPU and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) play the most important part in managing the smartphone's gaming performance. Make sure your preferred smartphone has the latest Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset for smooth gaming experiences in terms of FPS, graphics, and others.

2. Display technology: When checking the display specifications, make sure that the smartphone offers AMOLED/ OLED panels for enhanced colours and visuals. Second, you should check the refresh and touch sampling rate to ensure touch responsiveness. Then make sure that the smartphone provides a higher resolution.

3. RAM and storage: Higher RAM ensures that the smartphone can store greater game data in memory, which results in lesser loading time and a lag-free gaming experience. Additionally, higher RAM provides ease in multitasking, higher graphics, promising visuals and more. Whereas higher internal storage ensures space to download large-sized games and download timely updates.

4. Gaming features: Nowadays, smartphone brands have started to provide enhanced gaming features for smooth gameplay. Brands are also integrating artificial intelligence features to boost the resolution and FPS of the games. Therefore, a gaming smartphone must include Game Mode, Physical/Software-based controls, Haptic Feedback, and AI gaming features.

5. Thermal management: While some smartphone provides the best chipsets and RAM storage options, however, some devices are poor in thermal management resulting in overheating that eventually degrades the performance. Therefore, ensure the smartphone has a cooling system such as a vapour chamber, internal fan, external fan, etc.