Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal teased! Here's everything new on game
- The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, will present players with the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. This will include a bunch of free and premium content, such as new operators, including Domino - Intimidation Tactics, as well as the never-before-seen Deadman, the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP).
Call of Duty Mobile has recently announced its much awaited trailer for Season 2, titled Heavy Metal. After the successful conclusion of Season 1, now, the second track of the Call of Duty Season 2 will continue with "Heavy Metal," which is believed to bring a host of new features and content.
