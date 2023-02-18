Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal teased! Here's everything new on game

Call of Duty Mobile has recently announced its much awaited trailer for Season 2, titled Heavy Metal. After the successful conclusion of Season 1, now, the second track of the Call of Duty Season 2 will continue with "Heavy Metal," which is believed to bring a host of new features and content.

"The postapocalypse is here in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 — Heavy Metal. Introducing the Diesel Multiplayer map, the mech-style Goliath Clash! Multiplayer mode, the new Ravager Launcher Battle Royale class, and more," Call of Duty confirmed in a blog post.

Here is everything on the release of Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 - Heavy Metal. You will have to no longer wait for the update. The game will officially release on February 22 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time.

The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, will present players with the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. This will include a bunch of free and premium content, such as new operators, including Domino - Intimidation Tactics, as well as the never-before-seen Deadman, the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP).

All of this content will be released throughout the season. Moreover, players will also get to witness:

New multiplayer maps: Diesel, which was originally featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, places players in a charming, yet remote roadside pitstop situated in the heart of the barren badlands.

Two new multiplayer modes: Put your luck to the test with Chaos Control, a new version of Control, or fulfill your desire to pilot a mech in Goliath Clash!

New Battle Royale class: Ravager Launcher, using the class's base ability, deploy a time-limited Sentry Turret that automatically attacks enemies within range.

Updated weapon,attachment, and more: Players can get the new Maddox weapon, a finely balanced AR, enhanced arsenal with the M4 - Underbarrel Launcher signature attachment, or advance your gameplay with the newly introduced Unit Support perk