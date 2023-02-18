Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal teased! Here's everything new on game

The latest season of Call of Duty: Mobile, Season 2: Heavy Metal, will present players with the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. This will include a bunch of free and premium content, such as new operators, including Domino - Intimidation Tactics, as well as the never-before-seen Deadman, the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, and Call of Duty Points (CP).