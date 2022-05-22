Camp K12, an ed-tech start-up building a global online school, has launched of Hatch Kids, its very own Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for young learners. Camp K12 originally built the Hatch Kids platform for use in its own programming courses, but after witnessing strong demand from educators and students, it is now opening up the platform for any organization to use free of cost, along with free AR/VR curriculum modules for teachers to use in the classroom or in online workshops.

Over the past 6 months, Hatch Kids has grown organically to 1.1M+ users across 150 countries via school, government, and ed-tech partnerships, with 75% of the consumption coming from US and Canada. Other top geographies include UK, Australia, and India. Students have created 3.6M+ projects on the platform to date, in the classroom and beyond.

Hatch Kids makes it possible for students spanning ages 6 to 18 to create 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

Hatch Kids supports all K-12 age groups and experience levels. Younger students and first-time coders can start using a visual, blocks-based programming environment, then graduate to programming advanced 3D applications using JavaScript. Students can instantly publish and share their creations to millions of supported devices, including iPads, smartphones, professional VR headsets, laptops & desktops via a simple QR code scan or a link share.

The government of Delhi started using the Hatch Kids platform in January 2022 to teach programming in government school classrooms. The platform is also being used by 100+ schools and edtech companies in North America, Middle East, India, and Europe to make AR/VR creation accessible for kids.

The team expects 2M+ MAUs by December 2022, powered by both direct-to-student consumption, as well as partnerships with 1500+ schools, ed-tech, and additional government bodies worldwide by year-end.