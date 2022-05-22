Camp K12 launches metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for students

Camp K12, an ed-tech start-up building a global online school, has launched of Hatch Kids, its very own Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for young learners. Camp K12 originally built the Hatch Kids platform for use in its own programming courses, but after witnessing strong demand from educators and students, it is now opening up the platform for any organization to use free of cost, along with free AR/VR curriculum modules for teachers to use in the classroom or in online workshops.

