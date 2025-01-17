Can a computer learn to speak trader?
Richard Vanderford , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jan 2025, 06:25 PM IST
SummaryCompliance software firms are pushing artificial intelligence to decode Wall Street’s near-impenetrable jargon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Microsoft and Google can translate, say, Spanish to English, but who can translate finance speak?
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less