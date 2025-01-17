Can a computer learn to speak trader?

Compliance staff can use the Behavox tool to input a chat between two traders and receive an explanation of what their slang means and whether they are potentially trying to do something illicit. The language models the tool uses were trained almost the way a student would be trained, by exposing them to regulatory websites, securities filings and other sources to take them beyond the subject-matter depth of a generalist AI tool, said Chris Bauer, the head of technical services at Behavox.