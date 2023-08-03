Can big tech keep getting bigger in the age of AI?
Summary
- America’s digital behemoths face a huge obstacle to growth—their size
Can anything stop big tech? After a post-lockdown wobble in 2022, America’s digital giants have come roaring back. Last week Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft all reported robust results in the second quarter, following a stellar set in the first. Between January and June, the three of them together raked in $106bn of operating profits, up by $9bn from the same period last year.
